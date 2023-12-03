SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The SMU Mustangs (5-3) battle the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU matchup.
SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M-Commerce (-5.5)
|142.5
|-250
|+200
SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends
- SMU has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Mustangs have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Lions have gone over the point total twice.
