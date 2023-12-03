Sunday's contest features the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (8-0) and the No. 11 UConn Huskies (4-2) clashing at Moody Center (on December 3) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-69 victory for Texas.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 112-74 win over Oral Roberts in their last game on Wednesday.

The Longhorns head into this game on the heels of a 112-74 victory over Oral Roberts on Wednesday. The Huskies' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 71-63 victory over Kansas. Taylor Jones scored a team-leading 27 points for the Longhorns in the win. Paige Bueckers' team-high 22 points paced the Huskies in the victory.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Texas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, UConn 69

Top 25 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

On November 23, the Longhorns picked up their signature win of the season, an 84-42 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, a top 100 team (No. 96), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Texas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

The Longhorns have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 96) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 120) on November 12

76-44 over South Florida (No. 130) on November 25

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 148) on November 29

80-35 at home over Southern (No. 155) on November 8

UConn Schedule Analysis

On November 16, the Huskies picked up their signature win of the season, an 80-48 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, who are a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Huskies are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins, but also tied for the 26th-most losses.

UConn has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Longhorns are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the first-most wins.

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 16

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 42) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 66) on November 25

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 210) on November 8

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG% Nika Muhl: 7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +335 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 41.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 91.8 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 49.9 per contest (sixth in college basketball).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (posting 77.2 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and allowing 63.8 per contest, 179th in college basketball) and have a +80 scoring differential.

