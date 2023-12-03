Sunday's game features the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (8-0) and the No. 11 UConn Huskies (4-2) squaring off at Moody Center (on December 3) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-69 victory for Texas.

The Longhorns took care of business in their last game 112-74 against Oral Roberts on Wednesday.

The Longhorns took care of business in their last matchup 112-74 against Oral Roberts on Wednesday. The Huskies head into this matchup following a 71-63 victory over Kansas on Saturday. In the win, Taylor Jones paced the Longhorns with 27 points. Paige Bueckers scored a team-best 22 points for the Huskies in the victory.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, UConn 69

Top 25 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

When the Longhorns took down the Arizona State Sun Devils, the No. 96 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 84-42 on November 23, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Texas has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

The Longhorns have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 96) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 122) on November 12

76-44 over South Florida (No. 128) on November 25

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 144) on November 29

80-35 at home over Southern (No. 159) on November 8

UConn Schedule Analysis

On November 16, the Huskies captured their best win of the season, an 80-48 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, who are a top 50 team (No. 34), according to our computer rankings.

The Huskies have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UConn is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

The Longhorns have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 34) on November 16

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 42) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 63) on November 25

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 205) on November 8

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG% Nika Muhl: 7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +335 scoring differential, topping opponents by 41.9 points per game. They're putting up 91.8 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are giving up 49.9 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +80 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and are allowing 63.8 per contest to rank 177th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.