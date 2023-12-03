Sunday's game between the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (8-0) and the No. 11 UConn Huskies (4-2) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-69 based on our computer prediction, with Texas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on December 3.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 112-74 win over Oral Roberts in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, UConn 69

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns notched their best win of the season on November 23 by securing an 84-42 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, the No. 96-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Texas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

The Longhorns have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 96) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 120) on November 12

76-44 over South Florida (No. 130) on November 25

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 148) on November 29

80-35 at home over Southern (No. 154) on November 8

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Taylor Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +335 scoring differential, topping opponents by 41.9 points per game. They're putting up 91.8 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are giving up 49.9 per contest to rank sixth in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.