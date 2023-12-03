UTEP vs. UTSA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) and the UTEP Miners (4-4) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UTSA squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Miners' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 66-59 loss to Colorado State.
UTEP vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
UTEP vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTSA 70, UTEP 62
Other CUSA Predictions
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- The Miners' best win this season came in a 62-60 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos on November 11.
- UTEP has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).
- Based on the RPI, the Roadrunners have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.
UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 276) on November 11
- 95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 314) on November 26
UTEP Leaders
- Jane Asinde: 16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Erin Wilson: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Delma Zita: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Mahri Petree: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Adhel Tac: 8.1 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners put up 67.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per contest (282nd in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.
