The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) face the UTEP Miners (4-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP vs. UTSA Scoring Comparison

The Miners score 5.6 more points per game (67.6) than the Roadrunners allow (62).

UTEP is 3-1 when it scores more than 62 points.

UTSA is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 67.6 points.

The Roadrunners record 61 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 69.8 the Miners allow.

UTEP is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 61 points.

The Roadrunners shoot 38.9% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Miners allow defensively.

The Miners' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.8 higher than the Roadrunners have conceded.

UTEP Leaders

Jane Asinde: 16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Erin Wilson: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Delma Zita: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Mahri Petree: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Adhel Tac: 8.1 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Schedule