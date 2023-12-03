The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) square off against the UTEP Miners (4-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN+

UTSA vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison

The Miners put up an average of 67.6 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 62.0 the Roadrunners allow to opponents.

UTEP has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 62.0 points.

UTSA has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.

The Roadrunners put up 61.0 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 69.8 the Miners allow.

When UTEP gives up fewer than 61.0 points, it is 3-1.

The Roadrunners are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, 5.1% lower than the Miners concede to opponents (44.0%).

The Miners shoot 40.4% from the field, just 5.8% higher than the Roadrunners concede.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 32.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 32.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Sidney Love: 13.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

13.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Elyssa Coleman: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 39.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 39.7 FG% Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 40.5 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 40.5 FG% Maya Linton: 5.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.2 FG%

UTSA Schedule