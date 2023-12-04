On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Craig Smith going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 93 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:11 Away W 2-0 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:30 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:34 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

