The Houston Christian Huskies (3-5) will hope to end a five-game road skid when taking on the Wichita State Shockers (4-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Christian vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score an average of 55.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 69.0 the Shockers allow.

When it scores more than 69.0 points, Houston Christian is 3-0.

The Shockers average 65.9 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Huskies allow.

When Wichita State totals more than 68.4 points, it is 2-0.

When Houston Christian allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 3-0.

The Shockers are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% lower than the Huskies concede to opponents (40.1%).

The Huskies' 36.7 shooting percentage is 6.9 lower than the Shockers have given up.

Houston Christian Leaders

Kennedy Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) N'Denasija Collins: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Amy Cotton: 3.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

3.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Enya Maguire: 8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Jo Oly: 3.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Schedule