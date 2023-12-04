The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Jaguars vs. Bengals Insights

The Jaguars average just 1.1 more points per game (23.1) than the Bengals surrender (22.0).

Cincinnati scores 19.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 Jacksonville allows.

The Jaguars average 45.1 fewer yards per game (344.2) than the Bengals give up per outing (389.3).

Cincinnati collects 291.7 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 342.4 Jacksonville allows.

This season, the Jaguars average 106.2 yards per game on the ground, 33.4 fewer than the Bengals allow per contest (139.6).

This year Cincinnati runs for 11.6 fewer yards per game (75.8) than Jacksonville allows (87.4).

The Jaguars have 18 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 19 takeaways.

This season Cincinnati has nine turnovers, 11 fewer than Jacksonville has takeaways (20).

Jaguars Home Performance

The Jaguars' average points scored at home (20.5) is lower than their overall average (23.1). But their average points allowed at home (21.5) is higher than overall (20.5).

The Jaguars' average yards gained at home (303.0) is lower than their overall average (344.2). But their average yards allowed at home (346.3) is higher than overall (342.4).

Jacksonville accumulates 208.5 passing yards per game at home (29.5 less than its overall average), and concedes 247.3 at home (7.7 less than overall).

The Jaguars accumulate 94.5 rushing yards per game at home (11.7 less than their overall average), and give up 99.0 at home (11.6 more than overall).

The Jaguars convert 32.5% of third downs at home (4.3% lower than their overall average), and concede 40.8% at home (5.8% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 San Francisco L 34-3 FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee W 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 at Houston W 24-21 CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS

Bengals Away Performance

The Bengals put up 18.2 points per game in away games (1.1 less than their overall average), and give up 24.4 in away games (2.4 more than overall).

The Bengals' average yards gained (281.0) and allowed (381.8) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 291.7 and 389.3, respectively.

In road games, Cincinnati racks up 179.0 passing yards per game and gives up 223.6. That's less than it gains (215.9) and allows (249.6) overall.

On the road, the Bengals accumulate 102.0 rushing yards per game and give up 158.2. That's more than they gain (75.8) and allow (139.6) overall.

The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage away from home (24.6%) is lower than their overall average (34.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (45.8%) is higher than overall (44.2%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Houston L 30-27 CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh L 16-10 CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 12/16/2023 Minnesota - NFL Network 12/23/2023 at Pittsburgh - NBC

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.