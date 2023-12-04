Will Mason Marchment light the lamp when the Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

  • Marchment has scored in six of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.
  • Marchment has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 14:18 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 2 2 0 15:17 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:44 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:10 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 16:35 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 14:42 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:22 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 3-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

