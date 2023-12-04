When the Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Roope Hintz score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

  • In seven of 21 games this season, Hintz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Hintz's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 13:54 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:42 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 17:22 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:35 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away W 3-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

