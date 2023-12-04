Will Ryan Suter Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 4?
In the upcoming tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Ryan Suter to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Suter stats and insights
- Suter is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Suter has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 93 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:30
|Away
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.