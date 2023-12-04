For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sam Steel a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

  • Steel has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
  • Steel has no points on the power play.
  • Steel's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:38 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 11:42 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 6-3
11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away W 5-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

