Stars vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - December 4
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Dallas Stars (14-5-3), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Stars prepare for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5) at Amalie Arena on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Stars vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars are eighth in the NHL in scoring (78 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Dallas' total of 61 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is seventh-best in the league.
- They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +17.
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning's 83 total goals (3.3 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- Their goal differential (-10) ranks 24th in the league.
Stars vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|6
