The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5) are short favorites when they host the Dallas Stars (14-5-3) on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+. The Lightning are -110 on the moneyline to win, while the Stars have -110 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Lightning Betting Trends

In 18 games this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Lightning are 5-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Stars won the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Tampa Bay is 5-8 (victorious in only 38.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Dallas has played with moneyline odds of -110 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 4-6-0 6.5 3.00 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.00 3.60 11 32.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 4-6 7-3-0 6.0 4.20 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 4.20 2.90 12 36.4% Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

