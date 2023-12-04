The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5) host the Dallas Stars (14-5-3) at Amalie Arena on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+. The Lightning have lost four games in a row.

Stars vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-110) Stars (-110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Dallas has played as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer twice this season. They split the games 1-1.

The implied probability of a win by the Stars, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Dallas has played 12 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Stars vs Lightning Additional Info

Stars vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 83 (4th) Goals 78 (11th) 93 (31st) Goals Allowed 61 (7th) 27 (1st) Power Play Goals 15 (16th) 13 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (2nd)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars went 6-2-2 in its past 10 games, including a 4-6-0 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of Dallas' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Stars have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

During the past 10 games, Stars' games average 11.1 goals, 1.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Stars' 78 total goals (3.6 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

The Stars have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 61 goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.

Their +17 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

