The Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1) face the TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET.

Abilene Christian vs. TCU Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TCU Players to Watch

Sedona Prince: 21.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK

21.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

22.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 7.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.0 BLK Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaliyah Roberson: 5.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

