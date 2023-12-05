How to Watch the Abilene Christian vs. TCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.
Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Abilene Christian vs. TCU Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score 19.2 more points per game (74.1) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (54.9).
- Abilene Christian has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.
- TCU has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.1 points.
- The Horned Frogs score 12.2 more points per game (79.1) than the Wildcats allow (66.9).
- TCU has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.9 points.
- Abilene Christian is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.
- The Horned Frogs are making 46.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (41.8%).
- The Wildcats shoot 41.7% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Horned Frogs allow.
Abilene Christian Leaders
- Bella Earle: 12.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Payton Hull: 18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.2 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)
- Aspen Thornton: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
- Addison Martin: 11.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%
- Emma Troxell: 5.4 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
Abilene Christian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Navy
|W 87-62
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/29/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 94-76
|Teague Center
|12/2/2023
|@ SFA
|L 89-82
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/11/2023
|McMurry
|-
|Teague Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
