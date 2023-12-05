The TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score 19.2 more points per game (74.1) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (54.9).

Abilene Christian has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.

TCU has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.1 points.

The Horned Frogs score 12.2 more points per game (79.1) than the Wildcats allow (66.9).

TCU has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Abilene Christian is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.

The Horned Frogs are making 46.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (41.8%).

The Wildcats shoot 41.7% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Horned Frogs allow.

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 12.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Payton Hull: 18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.2 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)

18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.2 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56) Aspen Thornton: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Addison Martin: 11.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%

11.3 PTS, 46.2 FG% Emma Troxell: 5.4 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Abilene Christian Schedule