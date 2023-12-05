How to Watch Baylor vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning run when they host the Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Baylor vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 52.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- Baylor has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Bears are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 65th.
- The Bears record 92.8 points per game, 26.1 more points than the 66.7 the Pirates give up.
- Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in away games (71.1).
- The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.9 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Baylor fared better in home games last year, averaging 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Florida
|W 95-91
|Barclays Center
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
