Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thomas Jefferson High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Alamo Heights High School at Harlandale High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Southwest High School - San Antonio

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at TMI Episcopal

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage School at The Christian School at Castle Hills

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnybrook Christian Academy at Waelder High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Waelder, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Poth High School at Randolph High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Universal City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

