Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bosque County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Bosque County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Bosque County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milano High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walnut Springs High School at Jonesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Jonesboro, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas Wind at Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Morgan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
