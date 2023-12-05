How to Watch Butler vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (50.4%).
- Butler is 3-0 when it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 117th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 240th.
- The Bulldogs score 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls give up.
- When Butler scores more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.
Buffalo Stats Insights
- Buffalo is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulls rank 87th.
- The Bulls score an average of 69.3 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow.
- Buffalo is 1-4 when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler posted 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged away from home (61.1).
- In home games, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than in away games (69.3).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Butler performed better in home games last year, averaging 7 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.
- At home, the Bulls conceded 71.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 84.1.
- Beyond the arc, Buffalo knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30%) than at home (34.9%) too.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Iona
|L 89-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 81-66
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 80-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
