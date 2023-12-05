Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Castro County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Castro County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Castro County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dimmitt High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Farwell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.