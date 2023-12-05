If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Collin County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Byron Nelson High School at Plano West Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Worth Christian School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon Trail High School at Seagoville High School