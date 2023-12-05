CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CUSA teams will take the court in two games on Tuesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Sam Houston Bearkats playing the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Sam Houston Bearkats at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UC Irvine Anteaters at New Mexico State Aggies
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
