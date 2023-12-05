How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, winners of four in a row.
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 16.8 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (33.9%).
- In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 33.9% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Fighting Illini are the top rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 89th.
- The Owls record 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini give up (58.6).
- Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
- Illinois has put together a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.6% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 158th.
- The Fighting Illini's 77.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls allow to opponents.
- Illinois has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 83.9 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Florida Atlantic fared better in home games last season, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game when playing on the road.
- The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.5 in away games.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38% clip when playing on the road.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Illinois scored 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (70).
- The Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Illinois made fewer triples away (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 84-50
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|W 83-58
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 90-74
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|MassMutual Center
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|W 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
