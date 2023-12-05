High school basketball competition in Harris County, Texas is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Allen Academy at Providence Classical School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Pasadena at Kempner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chinquapin Preparatory School at Covenant Christian School - Conroe

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: North Conroe, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Houston High School at Clear Lake High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Aldine Senior High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Missouri City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield High School at Atascocita High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Humble, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy High School at Mayde Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Christian School at Rosehill Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lutheran North Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Academy at Lifestyle Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Conroe, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Briarwood School at Founders Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

