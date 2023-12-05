Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Harrison County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Elysian Fields High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Marshall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beckville High School at Waskom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Waskom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.