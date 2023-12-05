The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Boise State Broncos (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

North Texas vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: Stadium

North Texas Stats Insights

North Texas has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Mean Green are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 275th.

The Mean Green's 70.7 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 67.3 the Broncos allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.3 points, North Texas is 4-0.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Texas averaged 65.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.5.

At home, the Mean Green conceded 53.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than they allowed away (59.8).

Beyond the arc, North Texas knocked down fewer triples away (7.5 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.1%) than at home (35.2%).

