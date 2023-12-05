Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Refugio County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Refugio County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Refugio County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Austwell-Tivoli High School at Woodsboro
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Woodsboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
