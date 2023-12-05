Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 5
Tuesday's game features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-0) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) squaring off at United Supermarkets Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-55 win for heavily favored Texas Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.
The Bearkats took care of business in their last game 65-62 against Florida A&M on Friday.
Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Tech 76, Sam Houston 55
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Bearkats registered their signature win of the season on November 21, when they took down the Texas State Bobcats, who rank No. 134 in our computer rankings, 66-62.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Sam Houston is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
- The Red Raiders have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).
Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 134) on November 21
- 65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 286) on December 1
- 67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 329) on November 11
Sam Houston Leaders
- Raanee Smith: 11.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%
- Kaylee Jefferson: 10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 34.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 25.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Sydnee Kemp: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
- Kassidy Dixon: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.9 FG%
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats put up 69.2 points per game (144th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per outing (227th in college basketball). They have a +14 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.
