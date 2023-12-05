The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
  • In games SFA shoots better than 37.9% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 'Jacks sit at 180th.
  • The 'Jacks score 16.3 more points per game (78.3) than the Bulldogs allow (62).
  • SFA has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 62 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SFA scored 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
  • The 'Jacks gave up 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 14.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (78.6).
  • SFA sunk 6.2 threes per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (7.1, 42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Utah State L 79-49 John Gray Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Tarleton State L 68-66 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Abilene Christian W 79-74 Teague Center
12/5/2023 Louisiana Tech - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium
12/19/2023 New Mexico State - William R. Johnson Coliseum

