There is high school basketball action in Smith County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitehouse High School at Tyler Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Arp High School at Winona High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Winona, TX

Winona, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tyler High School at Lincoln High School