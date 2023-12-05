Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Southland teams will take the court across two games on Tuesday in college basketball action. That includes the Southern Utah Thunderbirds taking on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|-
|UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Texas A&M-CC Islanders
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.