The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at American Bank Center.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Scoring Comparison

The Vaqueros score an average of 59.4 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 61.6 the Islanders allow.

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.

Texas A&M-CC has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.4 points.

The 64.3 points per game the Islanders record are 7.1 fewer points than the Vaqueros give up (71.4).

When Texas A&M-CC puts up more than 71.4 points, it is 2-0.

This year the Islanders are shooting 38.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Vaqueros concede.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Iyana Dorsey: 18.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

18.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Kade Hackerott: 10.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 37.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

10.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 37.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Arianna Sturdivant: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Mele Kailahi: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule