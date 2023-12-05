Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wheeler County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Wheeler County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Wheeler County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheeler High School at Mclean High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Wheeler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
