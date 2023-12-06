The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Lumberjacks have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

The Wildcats are the 342nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lumberjacks rank 342nd.

The Wildcats average 69.0 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 73.5 the Lumberjacks allow.

Abilene Christian has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 73.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Abilene Christian put up 9.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did in away games (71.5).

Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last year, ceding 64.0 points per game, compared to 78.2 away from home.

Abilene Christian averaged 7.4 threes per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in road games (6.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% at home and 36.8% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule