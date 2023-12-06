Wednesday's contest between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) going head-to-head at Teague Center has a projected final score of 72-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 72, Northern Arizona 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-4.6)

Abilene Christian (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Abilene Christian's record against the spread so far this season is 3-5-0, while Northern Arizona's is 5-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 6-2-0 and the Lumberjacks are 1-7-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -38 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 69 points per game to rank 288th in college basketball and are giving up 73.8 per contest to rank 240th in college basketball.

Abilene Christian grabs 28.1 rebounds per game (342nd in college basketball) while conceding 35.9 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 7.8 boards per game.

Abilene Christian hits 5.5 three-pointers per game (324th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Wildcats rank 299th in college basketball with 87.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 256th in college basketball defensively with 93 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Abilene Christian has committed 1.9 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.9 (256th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.8 (54th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.