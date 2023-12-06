Wednesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (3-4) versus the Houston Christian Huskies (4-5) at Allen Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-50 in favor of Kansas, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 6.

The Huskies head into this game on the heels of a 49-44 victory against Wichita State on Monday.

Houston Christian vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Houston Christian vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 75, Houston Christian 50

Other Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

The Huskies defeated the No. 228-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wichita State Shockers, 49-44, on December 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Huskies have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Houston Christian 2023-24 Best Wins

49-44 on the road over Wichita State (No. 228) on December 4

Houston Christian Leaders

N'Denasija Collins: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Kennedy Wilson: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Amy Cotton: 4.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

4.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Enya Maguire: 8.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)

8.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50) Jo Oly: 3.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies have a -96 scoring differential, falling short by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 55.0 points per game, 322nd in college basketball, and are giving up 65.7 per outing to rank 215th in college basketball.

