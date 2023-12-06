The Rice Owls (3-5) will visit the No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

The Owls are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 26th.

The Cougars average 75 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.5 the Owls give up.

Houston is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston scored 77.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.

The Cougars gave up 54.4 points per game last year at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (60.9).

When playing at home, Houston drained 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule