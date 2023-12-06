The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have knocked down.
  • Marquette is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.
  • The Golden Eagles score 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns allow (65.9).
  • Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns have shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, nine percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
  • This season, Texas has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.
  • The Longhorns score an average of 81.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 67 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • Texas has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Marquette played better in home games last year, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in away games.
  • The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).
  • At home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34.8%).

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas scored 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.4.
  • At home, the Longhorns conceded 67.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.
  • At home, Texas knocked down 8.1 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Texas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 UConn L 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming W 86-63 Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State W 77-58 Moody Center
12/6/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Houston Christian - Moody Center
12/16/2023 LSU - Toyota Center

