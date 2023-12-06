The Utah Jazz (7-13) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -8.5 225.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' 19 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 225.5 points 14 times.

Dallas' contests this year have an average total of 236.2, 10.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Mavericks are 9-10-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas has won 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Dallas has played as a favorite of -375 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Mavericks, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.

Mavericks vs Jazz Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 14 73.7% 118.2 230.3 118.0 236.5 233.3 Jazz 14 70% 112.1 230.3 118.5 236.5 228.9

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.

Six of Mavericks' last 10 games have hit the over.

Dallas has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered three times in nine games at home, and it has covered six times in 10 games on the road.

The Mavericks put up 118.2 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 118.5 the Jazz give up.

When Dallas scores more than 118.5 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Mavericks and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 9-10 0-1 13-6 Jazz 11-9 2-0 11-9

Mavericks vs. Jazz Point Insights

Mavericks Jazz 118.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.1 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 6-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 8-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 118.0 Points Allowed (PG) 118.5 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-2 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

