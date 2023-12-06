The Dallas Mavericks (11-8) are dealing with five players on the injury report, including Kyrie Irving, as they ready for their Wednesday, December 6 matchup with the Utah Jazz (7-13) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Mavericks lost 126-120 to the Thunder on Saturday. Luka Doncic scored a team-high 36 points for the Mavericks in the loss.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0 Kyrie Irving PG Questionable Foot 23.6 4.1 5.5 Josh Green SG Questionable Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Tim Hardaway Jr. SG Questionable Back 16.8 3.4 1.6 Dante Exum PG Questionable Personal 4.8 2.3 1.5

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Jordan Clarkson: Questionable (Thigh), Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Hamstring), Kris Dunn: Questionable (Personal), Kelly Olynyk: Questionable (Shoulder)

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and KJZZ

