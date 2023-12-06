The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 38.4% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.

SMU has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.4% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 268th.

The Mustangs average nine more points per game (74.4) than the Sun Devils allow their opponents to score (65.4).

When it scores more than 65.4 points, SMU is 6-1.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.

The Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, SMU made fewer 3-pointers away (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) as well.

