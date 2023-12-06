The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 38.4% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.
  • SMU has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.4% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 268th.
  • The Mustangs average nine more points per game (74.4) than the Sun Devils allow their opponents to score (65.4).
  • When it scores more than 65.4 points, SMU is 6-1.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
  • The Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, SMU made fewer 3-pointers away (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) as well.

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe W 70-57 Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton L 65-63 Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 90-47 Moody Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
12/16/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 Houston Christian - Moody Coliseum

