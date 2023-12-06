The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) welcome in the SMU Mustangs (6-3) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. SMU matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-3.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-2.5) 139.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SMU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

SMU is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Mustangs have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Arizona State has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, two of the Sun Devils games have gone over the point total.

