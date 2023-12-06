The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) hope to break a five-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • The Islanders make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • In games Texas A&M-CC shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Islanders are the 38th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros rank 264th.
  • The 76.7 points per game the Islanders record are the same as the Vaqueros give up.
  • Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.7 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Texas A&M-CC scored 15.2 more points per game (87.9) than it did away from home (72.7).
  • Defensively the Islanders were better at home last year, surrendering 71.4 points per game, compared to 74.9 on the road.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M-CC performed better at home last year, averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Northern Kentucky L 88-73 Truist Arena
11/24/2023 LIU L 83-68 Truist Arena
11/29/2023 @ UTEP W 67-63 Don Haskins Center
12/6/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - American Bank Center
12/9/2023 Omaha - American Bank Center
12/15/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

