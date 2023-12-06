How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) hope to break a five-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- In games Texas A&M-CC shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Islanders are the 38th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros rank 264th.
- The 76.7 points per game the Islanders record are the same as the Vaqueros give up.
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.7 points.
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Texas A&M-CC scored 15.2 more points per game (87.9) than it did away from home (72.7).
- Defensively the Islanders were better at home last year, surrendering 71.4 points per game, compared to 74.9 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M-CC performed better at home last year, averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|L 88-73
|Truist Arena
|11/24/2023
|LIU
|L 83-68
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UTEP
|W 67-63
|Don Haskins Center
|12/6/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|Omaha
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/15/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
