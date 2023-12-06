How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Jacksonville vs UCF (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Texas vs Marquette (8:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Rice vs Houston (8:00 PM ET | December 6)
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games Texas Tech shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
- The Mavericks are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Raiders sit at 185th.
- The Red Raiders record 5.3 more points per game (73) than the Mavericks give up (67.7).
- Texas Tech has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 67.7 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Texas Tech put up 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did away from home (66).
- The Red Raiders allowed 68.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.1 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas Tech fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 72-70
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Michigan
|W 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|L 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Dickies Arena
