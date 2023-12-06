The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Omaha matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Omaha Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-20.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-20.5) 143.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Betting Trends

Texas Tech has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Red Raiders games have gone over the point total.

Omaha has put together a 4-0-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Mavericks have hit the over twice.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Texas Tech's national championship odds (+15000) place it just 56th in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 52nd.

The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

