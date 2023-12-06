How to Watch the Texas vs. Long Beach State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning run when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (3-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
Texas vs. Long Beach State Scoring Comparison
- The Beach put up 21.1 more points per game (73) than the Longhorns give up (51.9).
- When it scores more than 51.9 points, Long Beach State is 3-2.
- Texas' record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 73 points.
- The Longhorns score 24.8 more points per game (90.4) than the Beach give up (65.6).
- Texas is 9-0 when scoring more than 65.6 points.
- Long Beach State is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 90.4 points.
- This year the Longhorns are shooting 51.2% from the field, 17.4% higher than the Beach give up.
- The Beach shoot 44.6% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Longhorns concede.
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 13.4 PTS, 8.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Taylor Jones: 15.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 71.8 FG%
- Amina Muhammad: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 67.9 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|South Florida
|W 76-44
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 112-74
|Moody Center
|12/3/2023
|UConn
|W 80-68
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Moody Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|12/20/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
